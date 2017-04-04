Kazakhstani Maksim Aryshev not linked to St. Petersburg terror attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Reports that citizen of Kazakhstan Maksim Aryshev may be linked to the deadly blast at Saint Petersburg subway are untrue, Nurgali Bilisbekov, Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, said at the session of the Government Tuesday.

"Earlier some mass media made reports that Kazakh national Maksim Aryshev might have been linked to the terror attack. This information contradicts the reality. It's most likely that he is a victim of the terror attack who has been in the epicenter of the explosion," Bilisbekov stressed.