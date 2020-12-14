Kazakhstani male players retain spots in ATP rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – All Kazakhstani male players have preserved their spots in the updated ATP rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s highest ranked male player Alexander Bublik is ranked 50th in the updated rankings.

Mikhail Kukushkin and Dmitry Popko are placed 89th and 170th, respectively.

Serb Novak Djokovic dominates the ATP rankings. Coming in second is Spaniard Rafael Nadal. Austrian Dominiс Thiem rounds out the top 3.