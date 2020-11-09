Kazakhstani male tennis players down in ATP rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals has renewed its rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Serbian Novak Djokovic, Spanish Rafael Nadal, and Austrian Dominic Thiem top the ATP rankings.

As for Kazakhstanis, Alexander Bublik was one spot down to land at 50th, Mikhail Kukushkin landed 89th down from 87th, Dmitry Popko lost one position to be ranked 173rd.

In doubles rankings, Kukushkin was 1 spot down ( 76th), Bublik lost two spots (89th), Andrey Golubev also lost two spots (91st), and Aleksandr Nedovyesov was also 2 lines d own (142nd).