Kazakhstani manufacturers produce 748,000 masks in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 748 thousand surgical masks, including 549 thousand by pharmaceutical entities and 199 thousand by clothing manufacturers, have been manufactured on July 7, 2020 in Kazakhstan. Over 3,7 million masks are currently held in stock, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan.

It is said the Ministry of Health is responsible for allocating the manufactured masks to the regions.

With 210,000 face masks manufactured over the past day, Dolce-Pharm is among major mask producers in the country.

The company produces a variety of face masks based on nonwoven materials, including protective masks with carbon filtration which use a material made of fibrous activated carbon. Such protective masks made of pure carbon prevent from harmful particles. One gram of pure carbon absorbs up to 200 milligram of harmful particles. Such masks' filtering performance totals 99.9%.

Carbon-based masks can last for up to 4 hours and they are more suitable for breathing.

Disposable face masks have three layers as well as a nasal fixator made of soft plastic with a wire. All this allows for better protection.

Respirator masks Fish-Type Dolce-Pharm use high-quality nonwoven materials with an integrated liquid-proof layer and meltblown filter FFP3. They allow for better breathing and last longer.