Kazakhstani militaries’ housing problem to be solved – President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State-Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Kazakhstan Armed Forces Nursultan Nazarbayev promised that the problem of providing militaries with rental housing will be solved in four years.

“To defend the Fatherland has been the most honored and respected profession for all generations and nations. Since 1 January 2017, we will increase cash allowances for the Armed Forces staff. In four years, we will solve the problem of provision of the country’s militaries with rental housing with a right to purchase it in future,” said the President taking the floor at the festive concert dedicated to celebration of the Fatherland Defender’s Day in Astana.

The President added that a new housing program will be launched for the militaries in 2016.