Kazakhstani military helicopter heads to Kyrgyzstan to help colleagues

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan has requested assistance from the Kazakh colleagues to participate in a rescue operation to evacuate the victims of the helicopter crash happened in the Issyk-Kul region, Mukhammed Svarov, the head of the Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, told Kazinform correspondent.

"The Kazakh side accepted the request, and the Interior Ministry of the neighboring country provided a helicopter. The military helicopter with rescue crew is on its way," Svarov said.



It is to be recalled that there were 15 people including nine tourists onboard the Mil MI-8 helicopter. 4 of 9 tourists were injured. This morning the helicopter made a hard landing and tipped onto one side because of a strong wind.