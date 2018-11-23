Kazakhstani MPs attends NATO PA session in Halifax

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 64th annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly was held in the Canadian city of Halifax on November 17-19. Kazakhstani senator Nurzhan Nursipatov and majilisman Abay Tasbulatov took part in it, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate's press service.

The session of the NATO PA focused on the most important problems of international security. Participants exchanged views on energy security in Eastern and Central Europe as well as prospects for the development of international system of trade and space industry.



On the margins of the session Kazakhstani MPs met with Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada Geoff Regan and Canadian senator - co-chairman of the Kazakhstan-Canada Friendship Group Joseph Day. The sides stressed the need to lift bilateral relations to a higher level and reiterated it is important to step up contacts between Kazakhstani and Canadian parliamentarians.



While in Halifax, the Kazakhstani MPs also held meetings with their British and Turkish colleagues.