Kazakhstani MPs go on summer break

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Senate and Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament have summed up results of the second session at the joint session in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

It was noted that the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the 6th convocation had adopted 84 laws during the second session.



"We held 6 joint sessions of the chambers, 38 plenary sessions of Majilis and 25 plenary sessions of Senate. Of 84, 66 laws have already been signed by the Head of State and entered into force," Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin said.



Mr Nigmatulin announced the end of the second session of the Parliament and MPs went on a summer break.



In attendance at the joint session of the chambers were Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev and heads of government bodies.