  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstani MPs participate in NATO PA session in Norway

    17:00, 13 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani parliamentarians - Vice Speaker of Majilis Abai Tasbulatov and member of the Senate's Committee for international relations, defense and security Sergei Gromov - participated in the 61st annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly from October 10 to October 12 in Stavanger, Norway, the Majilis' press service reports.

    Over 300 parliamentarians from 28 NATO member countries, delegates from partner countries and observers discussed the problems of international security, paying utmost attention to the Middle East and Northern Africa crisis, relations with Russia, refugees, and terrorist attacks. Participants also attended special sessions dedicated to political cooperation, defense and security, science and technologies, civil and economic security.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan NATO Parliament Majilis News Parties and Organizations
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!