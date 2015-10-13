Kazakhstani MPs participate in NATO PA session in Norway

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani parliamentarians - Vice Speaker of Majilis Abai Tasbulatov and member of the Senate's Committee for international relations, defense and security Sergei Gromov - participated in the 61st annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly from October 10 to October 12 in Stavanger, Norway, the Majilis' press service reports.

Over 300 parliamentarians from 28 NATO member countries, delegates from partner countries and observers discussed the problems of international security, paying utmost attention to the Middle East and Northern Africa crisis, relations with Russia, refugees, and terrorist attacks. Participants also attended special sessions dedicated to political cooperation, defense and security, science and technologies, civil and economic security.