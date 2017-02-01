Kazakhstani MPs to work in new format

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin revealed on Wednesday that from now on Kazakhstani MPs will work in a new format.

According to Nigmatulin, from now on all plenary sessions of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament and the sessions of the Government will be broadcast online.



The first session of the Government in the new format will be aired online on February 13.



"This format will allow to make the work of the Majilis more open and transparent," Nigmatulin stressed at the session of the chamber.