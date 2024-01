Kazakhstani Natalia Zvyagintseva wins World Para Swimming Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh swimmer Natalia Zvyagintseva won the gold medal at the World Para Swimming Championships in Mexico, Kazinform has learned from the head of the country's Paralympic Committee, Kairat Boranbayev.

Natalia Zvyagintseva from Karaganda city came in first in the 50m backstroke, breaking the Asian record. This became the first gold for Kazakh Paralympians in swimming at the championships.



Another Kazakhstani, Zulfiya Gabidullina claimed silver in the 100m freestyle.