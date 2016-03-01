Kazakhstani national A.Gassanov extradited from Azerbaijan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 42-year old Afet Gassanov, a national of Kazakhstan, has been extradited today from Azerbaijan, where he was sentenced to imprisonment for committing hooliganism. In Kazakhstan, he will be brought to criminal liability for embezzlement and misappropriation of entrusted property of another person in an especially big amount., Kazinform learnt from the Press Service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The decision on his extradition was taken on 15 February 2016 by the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan as per a request of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Gassanov was placed into pre-trial detention facility of Astana city.

