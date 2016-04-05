Kazakhstani national accused of stealing housing investors’ money extradited from UAE to Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, the staff of the Prosecutor General's Office together with the Kazakh Embassy in the UAE extradited 45-year-old Mirhat Alimbetov from the UAE to Astana. The man was wanted in charges of committing crimes under Article 176, part 3, paragraph "b" of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan (Embezzlement of entrusted property).

Alimbetov is accused of appropriating and embezzlement of money of housing investors to the amount of 397 043 330 tenge and 434 541 991 tenge of governmental reserves while building Kypshak housing complex in Astana. At that time, in 2005-2008, he had worked as a founder and director of Kakadu LLP.

In 2012, he was found in Dubai. On April, 4, as per the Kazakhstan-UAE Agreement on Extradition, the law enforcement agencies of the UAE made a decision to extradite the suspect to Kazakhstan.

Alimbetov was placed into the detention facility in Astana; the investigation is hold by the Astana Internal Affairs Department.

The Prosecutor General’s Office carries out purposeful work on extradition of Kazakhstani citizens accused of committing crimes. Active cooperation has been established with the relevant authorities of foreign states to return fugitive criminals and ensure the inevitability of punishment for crimes committed.

In the past five years, 349 Kazakhstani nationals wanted abroad have been extradited to their home country. More than 100 requests are under consideration now by the relevant authorities of foreign countries.

Eight people have been transferred from the United Arab Emirates to Kazakhstan in the past two years. Spain, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Bulgaria, Germany and Finland have also extradited our compatriots, Kazinform refers to www.procuror.kz.



