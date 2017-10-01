Kazakhstani national weightlifting team suspended by IWF

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) decided to suspend the national weightlifting team of the Republic of Kazakhstan for one year, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The IWF announced its decision to suspend the member federations found to have produced three or more Anti-Doping Rule Violations in the combined re-analysis process of the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games.



Along with Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Moldova, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine lost their right to participate in the upcoming weightlifting competitions.



That means that Kazakhstani weightlifters will miss the IWF World Championships in Anaheim, U.S. scheduled to be held on November 27 - December 5, 2017.