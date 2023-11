ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan has reached the second round of ATP Nanjing Challenger in China this morning.

The 29-year-old Nedovyesov outclassed qualifier Andrew Whittington from Australia in straight sets 6-4, 7-6.

In the second-round match he will face the winner of Chinese Ze Zhang vs. Aussie Matt Reid opener.

The prize fund of the tournament totals $50,000.

Source: ATP