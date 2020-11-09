  • kz
    Kazakhstani Nedovyesov advances into main draw of Cary Challenger

    14:45, 09 November 2020
    Photo: None
    CARY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov has reached the main draw of ATP’s Cary Challenger, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

    In the final qualifying match, Nedovyesov defeated American Patrick Kypson 6:4, 6:3.

    The Kazakhstani is to play against American Michael Mmoh in the next match.

    In doubles, Nedovyesov together with Golubev are to face a duo of American Robert Galloway and Filipino Treat Huey.


    Sport Tennis
