Kazakhstani Nedovyesov and Popko advance at Karshi Challenger

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis players Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Dmitry Popko reached the second round of the ATP's Karshi Challenger in Uzbekistan with the prize fund of $50,000.

The 29-year-old Nedovyesov outclassed Spaniard Enrique Lopez-Perez in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. The 4th-seeded Kazakhstani will face Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the next round.

As for Popko, 19, he edged out Italian Francesco Vilardo in a three-set match 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 in the opening round. Popko seeded 7th at the tournament will next face off with Agustin Velotti from Argentine.

