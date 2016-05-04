  • kz
    Kazakhstani Nedovyesov and Popko advance at Karshi Challenger

    09:58, 04 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis players Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Dmitry Popko reached the second round of the ATP's Karshi Challenger in Uzbekistan with the prize fund of $50,000.

    The 29-year-old Nedovyesov outclassed Spaniard Enrique Lopez-Perez in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. The 4th-seeded Kazakhstani will face Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the next round.
    As for Popko, 19, he edged out Italian Francesco Vilardo in a three-set match 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 in the opening round. Popko seeded 7th at the tournament will next face off with Agustin Velotti from Argentine.
    Source: Sports.kz

