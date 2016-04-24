  • kz
    Kazakhstani Nedovyesov crashes out of Nanjing Challenger semis

    11:45, 24 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov was eliminated in the semifinal of the China International Nanjing Challenger on Sunday morning.

    8th-seeded Grega Zemlja stunned the Kazakhstani in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. He needed 1h 32 min and 4 aces to defeat Nedovyesov. Zemlja made two double faults.
    It is worth to note that world №161 Zemlja is ranked 48 spots higher than Nedovyesov by the ATP.
    He will face top-seed Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania in the final match.
    The prize fund of the tournament is $50,000.
    Source: ATP

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
