Kazakhstani Nedovyesov eases into final of Roland Garros qualification

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov is set to play in the final of the Men's Singles qualification of 2016 Roland Garros in Paris, France, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the second-round match of the qualification the Kazakhstani toppled French Laurent Lokoli in a three-set second-round match 7-6, 4-6, 6-1.

In the final of the qualification he will take on Carlos Berlocq from Argentina.

Recall that Nedovyesov stunned German Michael Berger 7-67-5 in the opening round of the qualification taking their head2head rivalry to 1:1.



Source: Sports.kz