ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov strolled into the quarterfinal of the ATP's Kunming Open in Anning, China, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani toppled 6th-seeded Ze Zhang of China 7-6, 7-6 taking their head to head rivalry to 3:0.

In the quarterfinal-match Nedovyesov will face Austrian Bastian Trinker.

The prize fund of the tournament is $100,000.