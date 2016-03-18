Kazakhstani Nedovyesov loses at Kazan Kremlin Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani player Aleksandr Nedovyesov crashed out of the Kazan Kremlin Cup in Russia after being eliminated in the quarterfinals.

The Kazakhstani athlete was stunned by German Tobias Kamke in straight sets 2-6, 5-7.

Kamke will face Konstantin Kravchuk of Russia in the semifinals.

Recall that on his way to the quarterfinal Nedovyesov outplayed Italian Flavio Cipolla in the first round and Russian Alexey Vatutin in the second round.

The prize fund of the tournament totals $40,000.

Source: ATP