  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstani Nedovyesov storms into final at Challenger Antalya 2 Doubles

    21:13, 05 February 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Nedovyesov and Denys Molchanov of Ukraine have advanced to the final at the Challenger Antalya 2 Doubles with the prize of USD 44,000, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service informs.

    In the semifinals the duo crashed Rafael Matos/ Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves scoring 3:6, 7:5, 10:8. The match lasted for 1 hour 36 minutes.

    In the final match of the Challenger Antalya Dobles Kazakhstan-Ukrainian tandem will play vs Robert Galloway / Alex Lawson.

    As earlier reported, at the start of the tournament Nedovyesov and Molchanov eliminated Spanish duo Carlos Taberner and David Vega Hernandez.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!