    Kazakhstani Nedovyesov upsets Nick Kyrgios in Davis Cup quarterfinal

    13:29, 17 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA-DARWIN. KAZINFORM - Aleksandr Nedovyesov has just made Kazakhstan one step closer to the 2015 Davis Cup semifinals by beating Aussie Nick Kyrgios in Darwin.

    The second singles rubber of Kazakhstan vs. Australia quarterfinal at Marrara Sporting Complex in Darwin, Australia was pretty hectic.

    Nedovyesov needed more than two hours to beat the Aussie rising star of tennis in four sets 7-6, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4.

    That means Team Kazakhstan have pocketed the second point since Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan toppled Thanasi Kokkinakis in the opening singles match earlier.

    Tomorrow Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov will take on Australia's Sam Groth and Lleyton Hewitt.

