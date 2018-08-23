Kazakhstani Opachanova rows to bronze at 2018 Asian Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani rower Aleksandra Opachanova collected gold in Women's Single Sculls at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

She was the third to cross the finish line with the result of 8:19.32.



Yunxia Chen of China won gold. Coming in second was Yiting Huang from Chinese Taipei who settled for silver.



Opachanova couldn't contain her excitement after striking bronze.



"I am so happy. I took me a lot of time to get to this moment... I would like to thank all of the fans. I felt their support," Aleksandra thanked the people who were rooting for her.

The 2018 Asian Games is a pan-Asian multi-sport event being held from August 18 to September 2 in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia.