Kazakhstani peacekeepers awarded with UN medals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The servicemen of the 2nd Kazakhstani peacekeeping troop deployed in Lebanon have been awarded with the UN medal ‘In the Service of Peace.’

Chief of the UN Interim Force Headquarters handed in the medals to the staff of the composite company.

Kazakhstan sent its 2nd peacekeeping troop to Lebanon as part of the UN Interim Force to replace the first contingent for a 6-month period in accordance with the Agreement on Mutual Understanding between the governments of Kazakhstan and India «On the order of deployment of Kazakhstan’s peacekeeping contingent as part of the Indian battalion».





In November 2019, the servicemen will return home and the third peacekeeping mission will be sent to Lebanon.

Kazakhstan is an active supporter and participant of peace building and security ensuring initiatives. Development of peacekeeping potential has bee defined by Kazakhstan as one of the most important tasks for the county’s Armed Forces.