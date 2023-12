NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik and Yulia Putintseva have retained their titles of Kazakhstan’s №1 in tennis and places in the updated ATP and WTA rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Olympics.kz.

Bublik is placed 56th in the rankings. Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin is ranked 67th this week.

Yulia Putintseva remained 34th in the updated WTA rankings. Another Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina is 36th.