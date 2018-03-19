  • kz
    Kazakhstani Poltoranin 4th at mass start event in Sweden

    09:10, 19 March 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani skier Alexey Poltoranin participated in the Men's 15 km mass start event at the FIS Cross Country World Cup in Falun, Sweden this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Russia's Alexander Bolshunov won the event clocking the distance in 36:59.8. Calle Halfvarsson of Sweden came in second (37:01.1). Italian Francesco De Fabiani was third (37:02.9).

    Alexey Poltoranin was the fourth to cross the finish line covering the distance in 37:03.5.

     

     

