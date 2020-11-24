Kazakhstani Popko advances into 2nd round of ATP Tour Challenger event in Brazil

FLORIANOPOLIS. KAZINFORM – The ATP Challenger Tour event started on November 22 in Florianopolis, Brazil, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko crushed Spanish Carlos Gómez-Herrera 6:3, 3:6, 6:1 in the first round of the Florianopolis Challenger singles.

In the doubles first round, the Kazakhstani is to pair up with Russian Teymuraz Gabashvili to face Brazilians Gustavo Teisen Pereira/Gabriel Pascotto Tumasonis.