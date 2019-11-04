  • kz
    Kazakhstani Popko improves in ATP rankings

    14:49, 04 November 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin have retained their spots in the updated ATP rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    This week Bublik and Kukushkin are ranked 48th and 67th, respectively. Dmitry Popko jumped 23 spots and landed the 189th line of the rankings.

    Spaniard Rafael Nadal elbowed aside former world №1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia and ascended to №1. Swiss Roger Federer is placed 3rd in the rankings.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
