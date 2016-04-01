  • kz
    Kazakhstani Popko out of ATP Challenger in Mexico

    17:54, 01 April 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Dmitry Popko crashed out of the ATP Challenger in Leon, Mexico after being stunned in the second round.

    Popko lost to Brazilian Joao Souza in straight sets 4-6, 4-6. It is worth mentioning that Souza is ranked 107 spots higher in the ATP rankings than Popko.

    In the first-round match the Kazakhstani toppled 7th seed Stephane Robert from France in a three-set match 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

    As for Souza, he will face off with the third-seed Malek Jaziri in the quarterfinal match.

    The prize fund of the tournament totals $75,000.

    Source: ATP 

