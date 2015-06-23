Kazakhstani powerlifters shine at European Championships

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Yuri Zakharov from North Kazakhstan region has collected gold medals at the WPC European Championships 2015.

Riga, Latvia was chosen as the venue for the World Powerlifting Congress European Championships 2015. Over 500 athletes from 32 countries competed for medals and prizes. Kazakhstan was represented by six athletes. Yuri Zakharov lifted a total of 815kg (squats, bench press, and deadlift) in Men's -125kg category edging out opponents from Israel and Russia. He also set his personal record by lifting 307kg in deadlift and new world record in squats - 303kg. In total, Kazakhstani athletes hauled six gold, four silver and two bronze medals.