Kazakhstani presidential candidates may face off in TV debates

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev weighted in on the possibility of 2019 presidential candidates facing each other off in televised debates, Kazinform reports.

"As far as I know, the televised debates are likely to be held. There is a good chance that they will be aired live. You will learn all the details later," Minister Abayev said on the sidelines of the Government's session on Tuesday.



Recall that the pre-election campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven presidential candidates, namely Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Daniya Yespayeva, Sadibek Tugel, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, Amangeldy Taspikhov, and Amirzhan Kossanov.