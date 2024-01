ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani superheavyweight Ivan Dychko celebrated his 6th consecutive professional win, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Tonight Dychko fought against American Mike Marrone in Saint Petersburg, Florida.



The 8-round fight ended ahead of time as the Kazakhstani knocked out Marrone in the first round.



Dychko won all 6 professional fights with a KO.



Marrone, 32, suffered 9th defeat in his career.