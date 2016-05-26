Kazakhstani Putinsteva breezes into Roland Garros third round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva has booked the third-round berth at the 2016 Roland Garros in Paris, France today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Putintseva devastated 28th-seeded Andrea Petkovic from Germany in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

By edging out Petkovic, she took their head to head rivalry to 2-1.

In the third-round match the Kazakhstani will face Italian Karin Knapp who routed Latvian Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-4.