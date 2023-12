NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva has advanced into the third round of the WTA Tennis Tournament in China’s Tianjin, Kazinform reports citing Olympic.kz.

In the second round she played against former world No.4, US Open 2011 winner Samantha Stosur from Australia and defeated her – 6:1, 6:2.

In the next match she will meet Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur.