ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva has advanced into the third round of WTA Miami Open 2017 after stunning German Karina Wittheft 6:4, 6:4, prosports.kz reports.

In the next round, Putintseva, who currently occupies the 31st line of the world rankings, will play against Czech Karolína Plíšková.