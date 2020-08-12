  • kz
    Kazakhstani Putintseva advances to Top Seed Open 2nd round

    09:51, 12 August 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 33rd seed Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva has defeated Australian Ajla Tomljanović to advance to the second round of the Top Seed Open – the first American tournament of the WTA Tour to be played between August 10-16 since the suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The 1 hour 24 minutes match resulted in a 2:1 victory of Putintseva over 56th seed Tomljanović - 6/0, 6/4.

    The Kazakhstani is to face Swiss Jil Teichmann in the second round to take place in Lexington, Massachusetts


    Sport
