Kazakhstani Putintseva, doubles partner out of U.S. Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva and her doubles partner Anna Kalinskaya of Russia were eliminated in the third round of the U.S. Open in New York, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Top-seeded Hungarian Timea Babos and French Kristina Mladenovic stunned the Kazakh-Russian duo in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. The match lasted for 1 h 8 minutes.

Next Babos and Mladenovic are set to vie against Belarusian Victoria Azarenka and Aussie Ashleigh Barty seeded 8th at the tournament.