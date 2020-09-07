  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstani Putintseva makes history at 2020 U.S. Open

    11:51, 07 September 2020
    Photo: None
    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player for the first time reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open on Sunday night, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The 25-year-old Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan booked a spot in the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time in history. Back in 2016, she reached the quarterfinals of the Roland Garros.

    In the fourth-round match world number 35 Putintseva stunned Croatian Petra Martic ranked 15th in the world in a three-set match 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. The match lasted for two and a half hours.

    Putintseva will face American Jennifer Brady in the U.S. Open quarterfinals. It is worth mentioning that Brady eliminated former U.S. Open champion Angelique Kerber in their fourth-round encounter.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!