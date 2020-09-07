Kazakhstani Putintseva makes history at 2020 U.S. Open

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player for the first time reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open on Sunday night, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The 25-year-old Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan booked a spot in the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time in history. Back in 2016, she reached the quarterfinals of the Roland Garros.

In the fourth-round match world number 35 Putintseva stunned Croatian Petra Martic ranked 15th in the world in a three-set match 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. The match lasted for two and a half hours.

Putintseva will face American Jennifer Brady in the U.S. Open quarterfinals. It is worth mentioning that Brady eliminated former U.S. Open champion Angelique Kerber in their fourth-round encounter.