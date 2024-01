ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan crashed out of the first round of the Qatar Total Open 2018 in Doha, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Putintseva was stunned by qualifier Marketa Vondrousova from the Czech Republic in straight sets 3-6, 1-6.



In the next round the Czech will face off with 3rd-seeded Elina Svitolina.