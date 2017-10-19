Kazakhstani Putintseva out of VTB Kremlin Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva was stopped from reaching the quarterfinals of the VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

7th-seeded Julia Goerges from Germany eliminated Putintseva 6-2, 6-3 taking their head-to-head rivalry to 3:0.



The opponents spent 1h 25 minutes on court. The German hit five aces and made three double faults while Putintseva failed to serve any aces and made three doubles faults.



Up next for Goerges is Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko.