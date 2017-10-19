  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstani Putintseva out of VTB Kremlin Cup

    17:24, 19 October 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva was stopped from reaching the quarterfinals of the VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    7th-seeded Julia Goerges from Germany eliminated Putintseva 6-2, 6-3 taking their head-to-head rivalry to 3:0.

    The opponents spent 1h 25 minutes on court. The German hit five aces and made three double faults while Putintseva failed to serve any aces and made three doubles faults.

    Up next for Goerges is Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!