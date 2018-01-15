Kazakhstani Putintseva out of WTA's Top 50

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has lost four spots in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

This week, Putintseva is ranked 54th in the world. Another representative of Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas retained the 60th line of the rankings.



Nothing has changed in the Top 3 as Romanian Simona Halep tops the women's singles rankings. Danish Caroline Wozniacki and Spanish Garbine Muguruza are ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.