    Kazakhstani Putintseva propels into 2019 Nurnberg final

    11:17, 25 May 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Top-seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has advanced to the final of the 2019 Nurnberger Versicherungscup in Germany, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Putintseva thrashed Romanian Sorana Cirstea in the semifinal match in straight sets 6-4, 7-5.

    In the final the Kazakhstani will clash with Tamara Zidanšek of Slovenia who defeated Kateřina Siniaková in the semis.

    The prize fund of the tournament totals €250,000.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
