Kazakhstani Putintseva remains in WTA Top 40

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has retained her ranking in the updated WTA Top 100, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Ranked 39th in the world, Putintseva remains in the top 40 of the ranking. Another representative of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina lost two spots and is placed 69th this week.

Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas slid three sports down to №80 of the ranking.

Japanese Naomi Osaka holds the top spot of the ranking. She is followed by Aussie Ashleigh Barty and Czech Karolina Pliskova.