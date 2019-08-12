  • kz
    Kazakhstani Putintseva retains WTA ranking

    17:31, 12 August 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva retained her spot in the updated WTA ranking this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    This weekPutintseva is ranked 42nd. Elena Rybakina and Zarina Diyas ofKazakhstan both slid one spot down in the ranking – the former is placed 63rdand the latter stands at №80.

    Naomi Osaka ofJapan returned to №1 of the WTA ranking. She is followed by Aussie AshleighBarty and Czech Karolina Pliskova.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
