    Kazakhstani Putintseva slips down WTA rankings

    10:17, 04 February 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This week Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis Yulia Putintseva moved down the updated WTA rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Putintseva slid two spots down to №43. Another representative of Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas retained the 96th line of the rankings.

    Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan lost 27 spots and plummeted to №196.

    Japanese Naomi Osaka tops the rankings with 7030 points. She is followed by Czech Petra Kvitova and Romanian Simona Halep ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
