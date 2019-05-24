  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstani Putintseva strolls into 2019 Nurnberg semis

    09:03, 24 May 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - World №39 Yulia Putintseva has progressed into the semifinals of the 2019 Nurnberger Versicherungscup, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the quarterfinal match the Kazakhstani seeded first at the tournament defeated German wildcard Anna-Lena Friedsam in three sets 7-5, 6-7, 7-6 in their first encounter on court. The match lasted for 3h 21 minutes.

    In the semis Putintseva will face off with Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!