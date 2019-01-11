Kazakhstani Putintseva stunned in Sydney International quarterfinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World's 9th player Kiki Bertens ended Yulia Putintseva's successful run at the Sydney International in Sydney, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Dutch athlete needed a little bit over an hour to stun qualifier Putintseva in straight sets 6-2, 6-2. It was the fifth win for Bertens in six encounters with the Kazakhstani on court.



In the semifinal of the tournament Bertens will face Aussie Ashleigh Barty.