Kazakhstani Putintseva suffers defeat in Morocco

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yulia Putintseva was eliminated in the quarterfinal of the WTA's Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Rabat, Morocco.

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands outplayed the 8th-seeded Kazakhstani in a three-set match 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.

The match lasted almost for 3 hours.

In the semis Bertens will face off with either Marina Erakovic from New Zealand or Aleksandra Krunic from Serbia.

Source: WTA