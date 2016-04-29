  • kz
    Kazakhstani Putintseva to participate in 2016 Mutua Madrid Open

    17:59, 29 April 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mutua Madrid Open with the prize fund exceeding $4.7 million has kicked off in Madrid, Spain today.

    World №55 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan will take on Aussie Daria Gavrilova in the opening round.
    Another representative of Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova lost to Mariana Duqur-Marino from Columbia 4-6, 2-6 in the qualification round.
    The tournament is due to run in the Spanish capital until May 7.
    Source: Sports.kz

