Kazakhstani Putintseva to participate in 2016 Mutua Madrid Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mutua Madrid Open with the prize fund exceeding $4.7 million has kicked off in Madrid, Spain today.

World №55 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan will take on Aussie Daria Gavrilova in the opening round.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova lost to Mariana Duqur-Marino from Columbia 4-6, 2-6 in the qualification round.

The tournament is due to run in the Spanish capital until May 7.

Source: Sports.kz